Audio clip of senior PI tampered, made viral

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An audio clip of phone recording of a senior police inspector Ashok Giri about MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel was made viral on social media after tempering it. A non-cognizable offence has been registered against the accused Yashwant Shirsat, said to be a BJP activist with Satara police station on Wednesday.

Police said, Shirsat called PI Giri between March 10 and 16. He told Giri that he is a BJP activist and started discussing with him the issue of renaming of the city and MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel. Later, he tampered the recording and made it viral on the social media with the pictures of PI Giri, MP Jaleel and accused Shirsat. He tampered the recording with the intention to defame PI Giri.

Giri on May 2, called Shirsat and told him that why he made his recording viral by tampering, and Shirsat replied that it is his business to do so and threatened him to make some more audio clips viral. Giri then lodged a complaint with Satara police station.

Giri mentioned in the complaint that Shirsat make phone calls to the officers of various departments. He then discuss various issues with them. Earlier, he had made an audio recording of Sambhaji Brigade national president Sachin Kamble viral on social media.