Audio clips of PI, informer goes viral

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two audio clips of the head of the Gangapur police station Sainath Gite and his informer Vishal Pawar talking about a case and money are making waves on social media for the past two days. The clip has created a sensation in the Gangapur area.

In the first audio clip, Vishal is allegedly speaking with Gite. He said that two people are coming with two pistols. The matter is of around 7 to 8 lakh and one of them will have to be released after taking money.

In the second clip, Vishal says that the matter is around Rs 7 to 8 lakh. I will be also there but I will have to be released. Then Gite says are the pistol buying and purchaser are really coming. Yes, like in the earlier case.

After these clips went viral, a video of Vishal Pawar confessing that the audio clips are real and once he had gone with PI Gite to Pune, where he settled the case after taking Rs 4.5 lakh. He had taken Rs 17 lakh at Mahalgaon and Rs 1.30 lakh from a fish vendor. He is trying to frame him in a false case, Vishal mentioned in the video.

When contacted PI Gite, he said that he had not connection with the audio clips, when he was talking about the money, he cut the call. He is trying to frame me by making a video.