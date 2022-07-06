Aurangabad-based Niyo Farmtech startup wins TSE challenge

'Niyo Spray Pump' has changed the lives of thousands of farmers

Aurangabad, July 6:

Tata Group and Indian Institute of Management Calcutta jointly organized the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge (TSEC), a national competition for startups in India that can make a lasting social impact through their products. The first prize in the competition was won by Aurangabad-based startup Niyo Farmtech. The startup is owned by entrepreneur Yogesh Gawande.

A total of 6,600 startups across the country participated in the challenge, aimed at raising awareness about social entrepreneurship. At the end of five rounds of the competition, 24 such innovations were selected that included 20 startups from the country and 4 from abroad. Out of these, Niyo Farmtech 'Neo Spray Pump' was declared the first prize. The award consists of Rs 5 lakh cash and investment opportunity. Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh said that the award would inspire me to do better in the future. Throughout this journey, Magic has been instrumental in developing the product. He has received financial support and guidance from the directors of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council, Sunil Raithatta, Milind Kank, Riteish Mishra, Prasad Kokil, Kedar Deshpande and Ashish Garde.

Hassle free spraying

The invention has eliminated the hassle of spraying pesticides and fertilizers on crops manually and has reduced the risk of casualties while spraying pesticides. The device also allows spraying in a large area in a short period of time.