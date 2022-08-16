Aurangabad District on Highway of Development

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre claimed that the district is on the highway of development as many beneficiary schemes including Covid vaccination, Pradhan Mantri Matrutva Vandan, Voters Registration, Santpeeth, Tree plantation, Synthetic Track, Mahatma Phule Shetkari Karzmukti etc are underway in the district.

Bhumre hoisted the tri-colour at the divisional commissionerate, on Independence Day, in the city on Monday.

The minister thanked citizens for their active participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He said, " The district tops in schemes like PM Matrutva Vandan and Updation of Voters List in the division. Besides, the construction of 31, 000 residential blocks has been completed under various housing schemes. Besides, insurance security cover has been provided to 1,390 farmers having 3.22 lakh hectares areas under the Crop Insurance. The development of Samruddhi Mahamarg and other road networks in the district will be a boon for all in the future. Besides, 4 lakh needy persons benefitted through 26 Shiv Bhojan Centres. Meanwhile, the process of recruiting Agniveers has started and 76,000 youths have submitted their applications online.

The Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat, Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrakar, Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Nilesh Gatane, Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) K M M Prasanna, Commissioner of Police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and others were present on the occasion. Praveena Kannadkar conducted the proceedings.

Linking of Voters' Card with Aadhaar

The citizens can register their names on selected four days - January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. To ensure validation of entries and avoid double entries, the task of linking Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards has started from August 1 in the district.

Leading in Santpeeth; tree plantation

A proposal of Rs 23 crore has been submitted to the state government for developing Santpeeth in Paithan. In 2021, the government had given a target of planting 66 lakh trees, but the administration concerned made a record by planting 85 lakh trees and preserving them in the district. The district has been successful in achieving 127 per cent of the target.

District leads in the sports

A synthetic track of an international standard will be built in the Divisional Sports Complex for sportspersons. Hence, an additional arrangement will be available for the players undertaking residential training at Sports Prabodhini, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Disbursement of 992 cr loan

A loan of Rs 992 crore has been sanctioned during this year's Kharif season. Besides, 2.41 lakh farmers from the district were given debt relief benefits amounting to 998 crores under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers Debt Relief Scheme. Meanwhile, 73,000 farmers got the benefit of Rs 662 lakh under Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Interest Subsidy Scheme in the year 2021-22.

Orchards on 54,000 hectares

Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Orchards have been developed on 54,000 hectares area in the year 2021-22. Dragon Fruit, Drumsticks, Banana and Grape crops were cultivated on large scale. Under the Farm Irrigation Development Scheme, the state has approved the development of 25,000 km long roads along with the state’s second Citrus Estate at Paithan.

Upliftment scheme for farmers

The government has uplifted 119 families of farmers, who had committed suicide, under various schemes implemented with the initiatives of social organisations. Aurangabad stands first in the division in Maha Awas Gramin Yojana. The district also tops in the state under Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Industry.

Felicitation of outstanding officers

The minister also felicitated the achievers like the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, inspector Vyankatesh Kendre, Santosh Joshi and PSI Krushna Hiswankar for getting the President’s Gallantry Medal; the deputy commissioner Aparna Gite for getting honoured with prestigious Drawing and Disbursement Award by state government and Senior Inspector Sandeep Gurme for earning the title of an Ironman.