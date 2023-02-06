Turkey and Syria hit by another massive earthquake; death toll rises above 1000

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey followed by another strong quake which was felt in several provinces in the region, knocking down a number of buildings, reports said. Rescuers are continuing their search for survivors after two massive earthquakes. The devastating earthquakes toppled several high-rise buildings and forced hundreds of residents in the affected areas to gather outside on a cold winter night. Rescue workers and residents are frantically searching for survivors under the rubble of crushed buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border. PM Narendra Modi has expressed his deep ''anguish'' over the loss of lives in Turkey and assured Ankara of all possible help.

The earthquake is the largest ever to hit Turkey in at least 100 years, the news agency AFP reported. In Turkey, entire sections of cities populated by Syrian refugees have been wiped out. The earthquake struck near Gaziantep, a Turkish city with a population of around 2 million. More than 40 aftershocks followed and they were felt even in Egypt and Cyprus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake. A level 4 alert has been declared in Turkey as the country issued a fervent appeal to the international community to rush aid. The 'level 4' alarm includes an international call for assistance. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) called upon the international community to mobilise urgent relief and assistance after the two earthquakes hit Turkey, leaving a trail of death and devastation in its wake. AFAD said in a statement that it needed international help "in the field of urban search and rescue," CNN reported. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the world leaders to condole the loss of lives caused by the massive temblor in Turkey and Syria.

