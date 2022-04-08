Aurangabad-Ingolstadt enters into sister cities agreement

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 8:

In a positive development, Aurangabad (Maharashtra-India) and Ingolstadt (Bavaria-Germany), today have signed the letter of intent (LoI), for the twin (sister) cities agreement, in presence of dignitaries, bureaucrats and public representatives of both the cities, in the afternoon.

The state’s industries and guardian minister Subhash Desai and MP Imtiaz Jaleel (participated in the meeting online), while the municipal commissioner (AMC) and chief executive officer (CEO, ASCDCL) A K Pandey

along with representatives of various industrial organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) attended the meeting (physically) at the ASCDCL headquarters in Kile Ark. On other hand, the Consul-Commercial Representative of India to South Germany (CGI, Munich)

Dr Suyash Chavan (IFS), Lord Mayor of Ingolstadt Dr Christian Scharpf and Head of the Department of Culture and Education Gabriel Engert were present with their teams online.

There were exchange of views, hopes and commitments from both the sides during 2 pm and 3.30 pm.

Aditya Tiwari (assistant project manager, Climate Change - ASCDCL) gave a presentation on Advantage Aurangabad, while, the representatives like CII’s zonal chairman Sriram Narayanan, former chairman Mukund Kulkarni, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, executive director of MASSIA Manish Agrawal, Skoda’s Ved Jagirdar and Marathwada Hospital Association’s Dr Himanshu Gupta also shared their views on the occasion.

The municipal commissioner Pandey and CGI (Munich) Dr Chavan played a vital role in the materialising the agreement. Both the bureaucrats vowed to share their best practices and expertise for the promotions of industrial, educational and medical sectors. The development has been termed as global footprint in the history which will be going to set an ideal example in future, they stressed.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the letter of intent in the august presence of all from both the countries. ASCDCL’s deputy CEO Aparna Thete proposed a vote of thanks. The heads of various departments in AMC were also present on the occasion.

I am glad that many German-based companies are functioning and contributing in the city’s growth for the past many years. The agreement will help witness a growth and give a push to e-mobility, tourism, medical and industrial sectors, in the coming years. We will also undertake educational and cultural exchange programmes between Aurangabad and Ingolstadt. There is a good scope sports field as well, hoped ASCDCL-CEO.