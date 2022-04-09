Aurangabad secures 15th position in Smart City Mission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 9:

Here is a good news as the national ranking of Aurangabad, as a Smart City, has been esclated to 15th position, during the last three months. The city’s ranking was 45 in January 2022.

The upscale in the ranking happened due to rigorous efforts taken by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) as it fulfilled the deadline fixed by the union Government to get the maximum development works kickstarted before March 31.

The Smart City Mission declares the national level ranking every three months (on quarterly basis) reviewing the status of progress of works done. We have tried our level best to get maximum development started or done before the March 31. The efforts put in by ASCDCL team helped in escalating the national ranking from 45th position in January to 15th in April, explained the ASCDCL’s chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey and additional CEO Arun Shinde to the mediapersons.

The ASCDCL has approved 18 works of valuing Rs 635 crore before the end of financial year. The work orders to the shortlisted contractors will be issued after obtaining bank guarantee from them in 8-10 days, it is learnt.