Auric pitching for international finance corporation at Bidkin phase

-IFC on 1000 acres land: Investment in IT, food processing and textile park in the pipeline

-Auric Industrial Conference concludes

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Proposals have been submitted for setting up a textile park on 1000 acres in Bidkin phase along with a food park on 168 acres. Efforts are also being made for bringing the international finance corporation that will be set up on 1000 acres in Bidkin by joining hands with the world bank, said Suresh Kakani, Managing director, Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL). He interacted with the media persons after the conclusion of the one day Auric Industrial Conference 2022 held at Auric city on Friday.

Kakani said, the conference was focused on three major sectors i.e. Information Technology (IT), food processing and textile. Marathwada is leading in production of Soybean, cotton, custard apple and pomegranate. There is a lot of potential for local SMEs for setting up food processing, seed treatment and pulp making units. The processed products will also provide an opportunity to give farmers a good rate for their produce. The region is also leading in the production of cotton. The textile park can also be a production hub for Paithani Sarees, handy crafts and ready made clothes. A proposal has been submitted to the Central government for setting up a textile park on 1000 acres in Bidkin. The local pharma and IT industrialists have been appealed to invest in Auric. Also, a conference of major 50 IT industries will be held in November for marketing of Auric.

Task force for marketing

To increase the marketing potential of the Auric city, the AITL administration will work in coordination with the industrial associations including CII, CMIA and MASSIA. The task force will mainly focus on marketing Auric among large industrial players of various sectors and inform them about the availability of land and infrastructure.

175 companies invest in Shendra

Till date, the Shendra phase of the DMIC has bagged investments of Rs 7,020 crore from 175 companies. At present, 12 companies have started production and 50 units are under construction.

Skill Centre in Auric

The work of setting up a skill centre jointly by the CII, MIDC and AITL is in progress. The centre will be identified as CII Auric MIDC Multiskill Institute (CAMMSI) and will cater to the local demands of the industry for skilling and reskilling of the workforce. Three acres of land has been reserved in Shendra for the centre.

Proposal to NHAI for roads

Bidkin belt has more land available than Shendra. Moreover, since the proposed Aurangabad-Pune road passes near the Bidkin belt, it will benefit the industries. The widening of the Aurangabad to Paithan road has been pending for many years. The potholes are also affecting the investment in Auric City. Hence a proposal has been submitted to the National Highway Authority of India for widening of the road.