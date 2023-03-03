Auric to allot plots on 100 acres to small entrepreneurs

-Plots will be available in Bidkin DMIC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State industries minister Uday Samant had announced in January that the government would provide approximately 100 acres of land in the Bidkin industrial belt of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) to small scale industries. Now, senior sources have stated that the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) will publish an advertisement for plots to be allocated to small scale industries in the next eight to ten days.

Auric administration only had plots available for large industries, leaving small entrepreneurs unable to set up their businesses in DMIC. Taking up the issue, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) organization had requested the industries minister Samant to provide land to small scale industries in DMIC. The minister then announced the allotment of 100 acres of land for this purpose in January. Auric will advertise around 20-25 plots for small scale industries in the first phase of the Bidkin, with plots in the second phase becoming available depending on the response to the first phase. However, plots for small scale industries are not yet available in the Shendra industrial belt of Auric.

Proposal to construct units in Waluj and Chikalthana MIDC

It was decided to give 2000 square feet plots to small entrepreneurs in Waluj and Chikalthana industrial areas. One thousand sq ft area on this plot will be constructed and given to entrepreneurs. MIDC has submitted a proposal to the government to construct the units for the small entrepreneurs.