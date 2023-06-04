Auric's focus shifts to Bidkin industrial belt development

90 percent plots in Shendra belt allotted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the successful sale of 90 percent of plots in Shendra DMIC, part of the Aurangabad Industrial Township (AITL), the administration is now directing its attention towards the development of the Bidkin industrial belt.

Currently, ten industrial plots in the Bidkin DMIC are available for purchase. Approximately 180 industrial plots have already been allocated to various industries in the Shendra industrial belt, attracting investments totaling around Rs 7,500 crores. Notable companies such as Perkins, Hyosung, Coatall, Patil Anodizing, Bagla Group, Saipuja, NLMK steel, Nath Foil and others have set up operations and commenced production within the Shendra industrial area.

Meanwhile, the Auric administration has initiated the sale of plots in the Bidkin industrial zone to cater to small entrepreneurs. A total of ten small plots ranging from 1,000 to 8,400 square meters are currently on offer. This approach aligns with the city's ongoing efforts to provide opportunities for small-scale businesses.

Notable investment in Bidkin

Six companies have made significant investments in Auric City last year. These included Auric Green Solutions, Green Rod Venture Pvt Ltd, Cosmo Film, Piramal Pharma, and an IT company. Cosmo Films acquired 170 acres of land, while Piramal Pharmaceuticals secured 138 acres from Auric.