Auto driver arrested for assaulting passenger and threatening child

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An auto driver assaulted a female passenger and threatened her young child during a ride in the Pratapnagar area. This incident occurred on Thursday at around 9:30 pm. Ahsan Khan Imam Khan (39), a resident of Khokadpura, was arrested following the incident, confirmed PSI Amit Gore.

The 38-year-old woman from Shivajinagar reported that an auto driver assaulted her on Thursday evening. After going to the Paithan Gate area for work, she boarded Ahsan Khan's rickshaw around 9:30 pm to return home. Instead of taking the main road, Ahsan diverted to a side road. When the woman objected, a dispute ensued, during which she claimed Ahsan touched her inappropriately and threatened her. She immediately contacted emergency services (112), prompting a swift response from Osmanpura police, who arrested Ahsan Khan. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case of sexual assault against him. PSI Amit Gore is leading the investigation.