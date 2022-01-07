Autonomy launching ceremony held at MIT

Aurangabad, Jan 7: The Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad (MIT - Autonomous Institute) organized the autonomy launching ceremony yesterday. Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole was the chief guest. GS Mandal general secretary Munish Sharma presided. Director Dr Santosh Bhosle welcomed the dignitaries.

VC Dr Yeole said, "According to the new educational policy, it is time for colleges to go for autonomy status and MIT has taken a lead in getting it. I hope MIT would provide a platform for students and make changes in its curriculum from time to time as per the demands of the industry and institute. The autonomous college should work on the four pillars of expansion, equity, excellence and employability to enhance the quality of education."

Munish Sharma said, "MIT will continue to work consistently for the development of students by making proper use of autonomy." Dr Bhosle thanked the management and VC for support in getting autonomy status.

Registrar Sachin Lomte made introductory speech. Dean of Academics and Quality Assurance Dr Prashant Ambad proposed a vote of thanks. Narsing Gawali conducted the proceedings. Organizing team including dean Dr Ganesh Sable, Suranjana Mandal, Heads of Department and faculty members made efforts for the success of the programme