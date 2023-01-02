‘Avishkar’ to be kicked off today

Aurangabad: The two-day university-level science festival ‘Avishkar’ will be kicked off at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 3.

Project chief of Endurance Company Rajendrakumar Pawar will inaugurate the festival at 11 am. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony.

A total of 310 teams from 77 colleges have registered for participation. The teams have 513 students including 220 girls.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan will also grace the inaugural ceremony. The valedictory ceremony will be organised on January 4. Those who are selected from the festival will be able to participate in the State level ‘Avishkar’ to be conducted in Pune next month.