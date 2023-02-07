Teachers agitate for promotion

Aurangabad: Members of Adarsh Shikshak Samiti will stage a demonstration in front of the Zilla Parishad officer on February 11 for their various demands including the promotion of teachers and officers. They wanted final words from the administration whether it wishes or not.

The teachers took the matter of promotion to the post of extension officer, centre chief, secondary teachers, headmasters and graduate teachers time and again.

The union’s office-bearers said that the different officers' posts and teachers for the subjects like Science and Mathematics have remained vacant for the past eight days. They said that ‘Shikshak Karmachari Kalyan Nidhi Yojana became defunct in 2008.

The other demands of the teachers included details deposit and interest of the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS). District president of the union Santosh Barbande, Sanjiv Deore, Shivaji Erande and others appealed to the teachers to participate in the agitation.