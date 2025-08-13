Awareness session on new ESIC schemes held at Massia Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) on Tuesday organised an awareness session at its Waluj office to brief entrepreneurs on the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) new schemes and reforms.

ESIC joint director (in-charge) Rajiv Kumar Choudhary, branch officers Ramesh Singh and Rakesh Kumar, and SSO Manish Sharma guided participants on scheme benefits, registration, contribution methods, and grievance redressal. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad stressed the importance of ESIC for industrial workers’ welfare and urged industries to utilise the updated provisions. Around 75 participants, including former Massia president Anil Patil, vice president Rahul Mogle, and several entrepreneurs, attended. The event covered medical benefits, accident cover, disability compensation, and online services. secretary Sachin Gayake anchored the program, which concluded with an interactive Q&A session.