AWS takes out voters awareness rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A voters' awareness campaign was recently conducted by the Anna Wachava Samiti (AWS) and Jagruk Nagrik Manch (JNM) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The campaign involved visiting various places between 6 pm and 8 pm, as well as a vehicle rally in the evening. The rally was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sampat Shinde at Kranti Chowk, and it went through Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Tapadiya Market, and ended at Sawarkar Statue Chowk. During the rally, breaks were taken at different locations to create awareness and encourage citizens to vote.

A group of artists dressed as Charlie Chaplin and holding placards also participated in the rally, appealing to vehicle owners and passers-by at traffic signals to vote without fail. The organisers emphasized the importance of voting, which is a right awarded to each citizen by the Constitution of India. They urged men and women to take responsibility and not skip voting, as the goal of the campaign is to achieve maximum turnout.

On this occasion, the rally participants also took an oath to develop a Hunger-Free city. AWS's Anant Motale, Ajit Rana, Shrichand Jigyasi, Kiran Sharma, Prabhakar Divte, Nilesh Bansod, and others put in great efforts in organising the rally.