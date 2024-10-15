Axe attack over trees in CSN

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

An elderly man has been charged under the Atrocity Act for attacking a neighbor with a sharp axe and seriously injuring him over a trivial matter.

Raju Bhalerao, a welder from Sangharshnagar (Ghanegaon) at a private company was at home on leave on Sunday around 12.30 pm. Raghunath Damodar Dhivar, a neighbor, came to his house, asking for help, saying that another neighbor, Sudhakar alias Devarao Jadhav, was cutting down trees in the yard. Upon hearing this, Bhalerao went to explain the situation to Jadhav. Enraged, Jadhav retorted, "How dare you come to my house and explain things to me?" and began hurling caste-based insults. He then attacked Dhivar three times with the axe he was holding and struck Bhalerao once, injuring him. Dhivar sustained a severe head injury and was admitted to the intensive care unit, while Bhalerao, who suffered a shoulder injury, was treated in the emergency department. A case of attempted murder and caste-based abuse has been registered against Jadhav at MIDC Waluj police station.