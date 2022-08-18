Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrated at Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, Aug 18: Various programmes were organised at Sir Sayyed College from August 13 to 15 to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Cultural Committee of the college organised patriotic songs singing competition on 13 August 2022. Aqsa Zareen, a B.Sc-I-year student won the first prize in the contest.

Dr Syed Nisar and Dr Feroz Deshmukh took efforts for the programmes. A rally of National Service Scheme volunteers was taken out on August 14. NSS Officer Dr Syed Rizwan and Maimanat Jehan Ara led the students.

A lecture on the Indian Freedom Struggle was organised. Dr Sk Musak Rajjak spoke on the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the contribution of Sufi saints.

President college education society Dr Shamama Parveen and Dr Kabeer Ahmed guided the students and teachers. Dr Shaikh Suhel conducted the proceedings.