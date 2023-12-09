B-Design-CET to be organised on April 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: The Maharashtra Bachelor of Design Common Entrance Test (MAH-B. Design CET) will be conducted on April 6, 2024. The Cell released a syllabus and marking scheme for the test which will have questions based on six topics. The test is divided into two main parts with a total duration of three hours. The first Part (A) is multiple choice-based questions while the second part (B) is sketching skill-based and problem-solving ability.

Part A will comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions, and numerical answer questions while part B will have sketching, illustration, product-idea using pencils, colour pencils, markers, sketch pens, pens and any other suitable colouring mediums. There will be 100 marks for each part.

Six topics

The topics of the syllabus for both parts are as follows;

--General knowledge/awareness: General knowledge and current affairs

--Art and Design fundamentals: Elements and principles of design, aesthetic sensitivity, colour theory, Basic art history. Indian culture, and other prominent cultures. Important crafts.

-- Science - technology-related knowledge: Basics of physics, geometry, Mathematics. Knowledge of practical and everyday mechanical and scientific concepts. knowledge of materials.

---Analytical and logical reasoning: Ability to look at information, recognize patterns and analyse given data. Sequences or relationships between shapes and imageries.

--Visualization and illustration ability: Sketching/illustrating situations, context, events, and people with attention to detail. With the right proportions, good line quality, composition, perspective, and shading.

--Design thinking and problem solving: Understanding complex situations, going to root cause, identifying problems, generating alternative ideas/solutions, evaluating options and developing final solutions.