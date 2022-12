Babaurao Dakhne passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Babaurao Shankarrao Dakhne (56, Nipat Ranjannagar, Pahadsinghpura) passed away on Wednesday morning.

The last rites were performed on him at Begumpura crematorium this evening.

He was working as a photo artist in the Botany Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).