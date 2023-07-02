Babuji, fine confluence of courage, creativity, and civility

Jawaharlal Darda Babuji's birth centenary concludes with homage programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda Babuji, a senior freedom fighter, founding editor of the Lokmat Group, and a former minister who held various ministerial posts in the Maharashtra government, concluded on Sunday. Dignitaries from various areas of the city gathered at the Lokmat office to pay homage to Babuji, who was a fine confluence of courage, creativity, and civility.

The officers and employees of the Lokmat Group paid their respects to Babuji's statue in the Lokmat premises, where garlands were offered to the statue. Lokmat Mahamarathon director Ruchira Darda and her son Aryaveer Darda were present during the homage ceremony. A felicitation programme was held at the AC hall of Lokmat, where Ruchira Darda became emotional with the memories of Babuji, stating that the foundation of Lokmat remained strong because of him.

Due to his young age, Mahatma Gandhi suggested Babuji not to participate in the freedom struggle. But regardless of his age, he entered this fight. She added that Babuji's personality was inspiring and that there were many things to learn from him.

Lokmat editor Nandkishore Patil stated that we are all members of the organization that grew under Babuji's umbrella, which was a matter of honor. Patil added that Babuji's struggle was inspiring, as he took the vow of national service from his school life and started the newspaper as a weapon in the freedom struggle. After two minutes of silence, tributes were paid to Babuji.

Jawaharlal Darda Babuji was a notable figure in the Indian freedom struggle and played a significant role in the development of the Maharashtra state. His birth centenary was a momentous occasion that drew attention to his contributions to society, and the homage and tributes programme served as a reminder of his enduring legacy.

