Baby born in ambulance dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman who was being brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from a rural area for delivery, gave birth to a baby in an ambulance on Monday night. The newborn died in the ambulance. The woman was admitted to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology and was undergoing treatment. Doctors from GMCH informed that her condition was critical. Social activists Kishor Waghmare, Irfan Shaikh and others helped in performing the last rites on the deceased baby.