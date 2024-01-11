Baiju Patil clinches trio of awards at 2024 Italy Monochrome photo contest

Image features a mother bear with two cubs on her back

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian wildlife photographer Baiju Patil swept the 2024 World Monochrome Photography Award Italy competition, claiming a stunning three awards, with one of his captivating black and white photographs ranking third in the world in the professional wildlife category.

The competition witnessed the participation of 21 countries, with an impressive 65,000 entries. Patil's exceptional photograph, capturing a rare moment at Daroji National Park in Karnataka, secured the third position globally. Patil has received this award for the first time. A team of 12 judges from all over the world chose this photo.

The captivating image features a mother bear with two cubs on her back, navigating the forest while being harassed by crows. The elusive nature of the bear, known for its shyness and aversion to human presence, made capturing this unique moment a remarkable feat. Patil's careful approach to wildlife photography, especially when bears are with their cubs, is highlighted by the inherent danger and unpredictability associated with such encounters.

Patil, already a recipient of numerous national and international awards in wildlife photography and currently holds the position of head of the 'School of Photography’, MGM University.