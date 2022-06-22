Bajaj Auto-BYST organise get together

Aurangabad, June 22:

The Bajaj Auto - Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BA-BYST) under the youth entrepreneurship development programme organised a get together in the city recently. Director of Chitale Group Girish Chitale was present as the chief guest.

During the programme, the dignitaries inspected the product stalls set up by the entrepreneurs of BYST. The BYST is implementing the youth entrepreneurship development programme in Wardha, Pune and Aurangabad in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur in collaboration with HSFC Bank.

The Bajaj Auto along with the BYST helps the new entrepreneurs between the age of 18-35 who want to do business in manufacturing, services and trade and to get financial assistance from a nationalized bank through counseling and training. The organization has been working in Aurangabad for the last six years. Since 2015 till date, the BYST has helped more than 1500 entrepreneurs to set up their business. Joint commissioner, skill development cell Suresh Varade, Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, CA Praveen Bangad, director of Deogiri College Dr Ulhas Shiurkar and mentor Anil Kausdikar were present on the occasion.