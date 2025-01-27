Bakliwal arrested for abusing traffic cops; VIP siren-wielding builder faces action after public outrage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 38-year-old man, Kunal Dilip Bakliwal, was arrested on Sunday for threatening and verbally abusing traffic police officers at Mill Corner on January 24. A viral two-minute-33-second video shows Bakliwal halting his luxury Defender vehicle, equipped with a VIP siren, in the middle of the road, where he proceeds to hurl insults and intimidate officers. Following orders from senior officials, the police seized his vehicle and took Bakliwal into custody.

The incident occurred around 6 pm at Mill Corner when API Vivek Jadhav and his team including ASI Bagul and constable Dain Singh Jownwal were managing traffic. Bakliwal, driving with a VIP siren, stopped his vehicle and engaged in a heated argument with the officers. He insulted them and threatened to have them suspended within two hours. Although a non-cognisable offence was initially filed, intervention from CP Pravin Pawar and DCP Nitin Bagate led to the registration of a cognisable offence, which resulted in Bakliwal’s arrest at 4 pm from his Beed Bypass residence. The incident sparked outrage across social media, with many criticising the abuse of influence demanding stricter measures to protect law enforcement officers.

I will have to suspended, threatens unruly Bakliwal

When police asked to stop Bakliwal, he angrily halted his car in the middle of the road and engaged in a verbal altercation, shouting, “Don’t you know who I am? I’ll have you suspended in two hours!” He also insulted ASI Bagul, calling him an “old man” and questioning his ability to perform his duties.

Arrest and apology

Following orders from CP Pravin Pawar and DCP Nitin Bagate, police detained Bakliwal from his residence on Sunday evening. At the Kranti Chowk police station, Bakliwal apologised to DCP Bagate, folding his hands and expressing regret for his behaviour. His vehicle (MH-20-GK-1819) is registered in the name of Bhaven Amin.

Court appearance

On Monday afternoon, Bakliwal appeared in court with his head lowered and a noticeable limp. Prosecution lawyer Amer Kazi requested police custody for further investigation into Bakliwal’s mobile phone and vehicle. Defence advocate Gopal Pandey assured the court that the vehicle documents and the phone would be provided. After hearing both sides, the court granted Bakliwal bail on a bond of Rs 25,000.

Charges filed

A case was registered under IPC Sections 132 (interference with official duties), 351 (assault), and 352 (criminal intimidation), along with provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act 100(2), 119(2), and 177. Preventive action is expected as directed by DCP Bagate.

Danve slams builder’s arrogant behaviour

I am deeply appalled by the arrogance displayed by builder Bakliwal who insulted a traffic police officer in broad daylight. It is unacceptable for anyone to demean officers who work tirelessly, braving extreme conditions to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow. This behaviour reflects the dangerous influence some individuals wield, undermining the authority of law enforcement machinery. I urge the Home Ministry and Police Department to act decisively. If such actions go unchecked, more incidents like this will erode public trust in the system.

MLC Ambadas Danve,

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council