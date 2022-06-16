Bamu announces new date of postponed paper

Aurangabad, June 16:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) announced the new date of the deferred paper.

The university started undergraduate courses including B A, B Com and B Sc on June 1.

However, Bamu postponed the paper dated June 4 as its date clashed with union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A circular was issued on Tuesday stating that the deferred paper would be conducted on June 19 (Sunday). Around 1.99 lakh candidates are taking the UG examinations within university's jurisdiction. The BoEE director appealed to all teachers, students and parents to take note of the new paper.