Bamu bags 3rd prize in Shobhayatra of ‘Avhan’ camp

Aurangabad: The team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University bagged third prize in the ‘Shobhayatra’ taken out in the State level disaster management camp ‘Avhan’ held in Jalgaon last week by the officer of the Governor and chancellor of the universities. The National Service Scheme volunteers team comprising 56 boys and 39 girls from Beed, Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts, participated in the camp. They were accompanied by seven team heads. NDRF battalion-V of Pune imparted training to NSS volunteers.

A procession ‘Shobhayatra’ was taken before the commencement of the camp. The Bamu team won the third prize in ‘Shobhayatra. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and others congratulated the team members.