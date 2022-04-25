Bamu commences preparations to implement CBCS for UG courses

Aurangabad, April 25:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started preparations to implement a choice-based credit and grading system (CBCS) for undergraduate courses including B Sc and B A, from the new academic year.

A meeting of the Board of Studies (BoS) of each subject is being held to discuss the road map for the implementation of the new system. When contacted, Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the preparations for the implementation of a new system are underway as the Academic Council already approved a proposal recently to implement a new system from the academic year 2022-23, following the directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

There are more than 350 UG colleges in Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.“We are working on the syllabus and division of credits. There are two groups of subjects in this system. The first is of the core group while the other are electives. The subjects of the core group cannot be changed while in electives a student from one faculty will be able to take one subject from another faculty,” he added.

There will be a shift in focus from teacher-centric to student-centric education. the CBCS allows students to choose inter-disciplinary, intra-disciplinary courses, and skill-oriented papers. It offers flexibility for students to study at different times and at different institutions to complete one course