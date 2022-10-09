Bamu completes audit of 25 more colleges; 4 institutes get ‘no grade’

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has completed the academic and administrative audit of 25 more colleges.

Of them, 7 secured an ‘A’ grade followed by three colleges (B-grade), three (C-grade), eight (D-grade) and four colleges (no grade).

A total of 12 colleges with less than 50 per cent marks are in the ‘No and D grades’ category. All the eight colleges with D-grade are in Aurangabad while all the four institutes with ‘no grade’ are in Jalna district.

A total of 480 colleges were affiliated with Bamu while 401 of them, submitted proposals for audit.

The university completed the audit of 243 colleges so far.

Also, committees were appointed for 55 colleges which were started in less than five years as they could not participate in the process.

Out of them, additional divisions in 21 colleges were cancelled after the inspection. One college was closed down.

The divisions in the remaining 34 colleges will be cancelled. As the academic year has started, there is doubt as to whether they will face action of closure of division or not.

The Vice-Chancellor undertook a special campaign to inspect the infrastructure and facilities of 70 colleges which received

‘D grade’ and ‘no grade’ in the academic audit. The action of putting a ban on admissions has already been taken against 23 colleges in this campaign.

Out of the 25 newly audited colleges, 16 are in Aurangabad, four are in Jalna and four are in Osmanabad district. A total of three colleges in Osmanabad received ‘A -grade.

Audit of 243 colleges

Earlier, the audit of 218 colleges was completed. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole claimed that Bamu is the first university in the State to complete the audit of 243 colleges to improve the quality of education and infrastructure.

Colleges with ‘D-grade’

The colleges which were accorded grade D are as follows;

-Jivan Vikas College, Shivur

-Chhatrapati Shivaji College of BCA & BCS, Pandharpur

-Sahkar Maharshi Manikrao Palodkar College, Ajanta

-Pragati College of Arts and Science, Sillod

-Ramdas Athawale College of Arts, Chauka

-Anand Management Studies, Osmanpura

-Rashtriya College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Garkheda

- Modern College of Computer Science and Information Technology (Aurangabad)

Colleges with ‘No grade’ are as follows;

-College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Valsawangi

-Adarsh College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Dhawda

-Partha Senior College of Arts and Science, Ner

-Rajureshwar College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Dabhadi