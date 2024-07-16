Bamu crosses 500 colleges mark?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has approved 37 new courses, colleges, branches and divisions within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2024-25.

With this, the university has crossed the 500 colleges mark in its jurisdiction.

It may be noted that over 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges with 2.50 lakh students were affiliated to Bamu until the academic year 2023-24.

The colleges located at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashive districts, offer courses in Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, Law, Management, Engineering, Pharmacy and Fine Art faculties.

The university invited proposals for new colleges under the government-approved five-year perspective plan in 2023 from the education societies of the division for the academic year 2024-25. As per the plan, 53 new colleges will be opened at 28 places in the four districts.

After the scrutiny, the university administration sent a proposal to the State Government in May this year. The Government issued orders on Monday for new courses, branches, additional divisions and new colleges.

Nearly 37 proposals of new courses, divisions branches and colleges were approved within Bamu’s jurisdiction. However, the exact figure for new colleges is not clear in the orders. According to sources, the university has crossed the mark of 500 colleges.

The university already is facing a shortage of non-teaching employees and this was affecting the administration and examination process.

Nearly 40 per cent full-time employees' posts are vacant. There is no approval for the recruitment on vacant posts nor permission to create new posts. The new colleges will put an additional burden on Bamu.

Nearly 100 colleges faced action

The administration carried out the academic audit of the existing colleges in 2022. During the audit, it was found that 100 colleges lacked infrastructure, facilities and approved staff. Action was taken against the colleges.