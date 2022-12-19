Bamu gears up for PG exams

Aurangabad: DrBabasaahebAmbedkarMarathwadaUniversity(Bamu) has geared up for the postgraduate winter session examinations beginning at 110 centres in the four districts from December 22.

A total of 16,913 candidates from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

A total of 10 flying squads have been set up to put a check on malpractice during the examinations. VCDrPramodYeole appealed to all the students to take the examination in a copy-free and peaceful manner.

Highest number of examinees from Sci

The highest number of candidates are from the science faculty (9,802), followed by Humanities and SocialSciences (3,825) and Commerce (3,286). The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while the schedule of the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

43 centres in district

There will be 43 centres in the district, including 20 in the city areas. The names of some of the centres s included Deogiri College, MIT, DrRafiqZakariaCollege for Women (Navkhanda), GovernmentCollege of Arts and Science, SBESCollegeArts and Commerce

Students of 32 courses to appear

The students of 32 courses including MA, MSW, M Lib, M A (MCJ), M Com, M Sc, MPM, MCA, MMS, MBA, MFA, M P Ed, M Ed and LLM.