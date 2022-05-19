Bamu gradually becomes self-dependent for drinking water

Aurangabad, May 19:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has gradually become self-dependent for drinking water during the last four years.

There are 52 academic and administrative departments, 14 hostels and 7,215 trees on the university campus.

Earlier, the university used tap water supplied from Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for all the departments. When AMC could not supply water daily, Bamu departments used to purchase purified water jars from private suppliers.

Thousands of rupees were being spent every year on the water. It needs two lakh litres of water for drinking daily. Considering this, the administration installed 18 RO Plants on the campus four to five years ago. There are 27 wells and 16 weirs while the water of only eight to ten wells is being used.

Estate Department officers said that the water requirement of campus is seven to eight lakh litres daily while two lakh litres of water are needed for drinking purpose. They said water is supplied to the RO plan where it is purified and provided to departments.

Box

Rs 2.70 L pays to AMC

The teachers' and officers' quarters get water from the AMC tank. The university pays Rs 2.70 lakh as water charges to the Civic Body.

Box

--Each tree needs 1-litre water

--There are 7,215 trees of mango, tamarind,