BAMU HoDs, professors, resent over autonomy withdrawn

Aurangabad, March 16:

Professors and departments heads of different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) opposed the decision of withdrawing academic flexibility (AF) of the departments.

It may be noted that the university’s postgraduate departments were accorded autonomy from the academic year 2005-06 so that they can make a decision about revising in examination pattern, launching new courses required by industries, admission process, a decision on fees fixation of the courses.

There was a difference in syllabus, examination schedule and pattern between departments and affiliated postgraduate colleges.

Bamu administration received complaints that some of the departments are misusing the autonomy by delaying examinations and result by three to four months. This was affecting the future education of students.

So, it withdrew the academic flexibility from the academic year 2021-22. Now, there is uniformity in syllabi and examination patterns of colleges and departments. Some of the departments' heads resented the decision while others supported it.

Impact on syllabi, CBCS

Senator Dr Satish Dandge said that the withdrawal of the AF is affecting the syllabus and Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

“The decision of the administration against the policy of University Grants Commission and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The CBCS adopted under the AF from the academic year 2011-12, provides the flexibility to make the system more responsive to the changing needs of students, professionals and society. It gives greater freedom to students to determine their own pace of study,” he asserted.

Benefit in NAAC

Dr Farah Naaz Gauri (professor and former head of Department of Commerce, Bamu) said that Academic Flexibility (AF) is a must and very essential for all departments of the university. “What world is talking about autonomy, where we are going? The teaching-learning process is done under AF. The departments curriculum is based on research and global oriented, which is outcome-based and enhances gives a grade to university in NAAC. There are 150 marks for the curricular aspects of the university departments while affiliated colleges get 100 marks,” she said.

Dr Gauri said that if AF is not given, it will definitely affect NAAC grade. “I request the university authorities to reconsider it and give approval for Academic Flexibility immediately to all university Department.

Uniformity in syllabi, exams pattern needed

Dr Uttam Ambhore (professor and former head of Department of English Bamu) said that logically the decision is true as there is one university, one degree, then why is there is a difference in syllabus, examination pattern between university departments and colleges.

“The students community should get equal opportunity in a democratic system whether they are in department or colleges. Some people who teach in the departments feel superior compared to college teachers. Why there should such a superiority complex?. They should not think like this,” he added.