Maharashtra: Police arrests three men and boy from UP for robbing man at gunpoint on highway in Thane

Police have arrested three men and a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint on a highway in Thane district of Maharashtra last month, an official said.

The incident had occurred near Kharegaon toll booth on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at night on January 16, he said. The accused came in a car and waylaid the victim, who was going on a motorcycle on the highway. Threatening him at gunpoint, the robbers snatched away his bag containing Rs 2.50 lakh cash along with three mobile phones.

The police began a probe and examined the CCTV footage. Based on the intelligence inputs and other details, the investigators found that five persons were involved in the crime, he added. An offence in this connection was registered at Kalwa police station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalwa) Vilas Shinde said.

The police got a tip-off that the accused had escaped to Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a team was sent to that state to nab them. The accused were finally caught from Basti district in UP, Shinde said, adding that three of them were arrested and the juvenile was detained.

The police are trying to trace the fifth accused, he said. Three air pistols and a car of a Pune-based man used by them in the crime were seized by the police, who also recovered Rs 63,500 cash and two mobiles worth Rs 18,000 from them, Shinde said.