Bamu invites proposal for teachers' promotion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started inviting proposals for college teachers promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The college teachers will have to submit the proposal as per the notification of the University Grants Commission (UGC) dated March 8, 2019. The last date for online submission of the proposal is July 6 while for the hard copy submission of the application form is July 8.

After the scrutiny of the proposals, a CAS camp will be organised. The subject-wise experts committee will verify the documents and interview the candidates. The list of selected candidates will be sent to the office of the joint director of higher education via the university.