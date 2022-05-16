Bamu plans youth festival in Sept

Aurangabad, May 16:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) is planning to hold the youth festival for the next academic year in September.

The university conducts youth festivals every year to provide youths with a platform to showcase their talent in various arts which included drama, songs, music, painting, and folk art. With the outbreak of Covid 19 in March 2020, it stopped conducting the youth festival. No festival was organised in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic spread.

The Students Development Department (SDD) sought suggestions from the affiliated colleges to organise the festival in the fourth week of the current month. However, colleges did not respond to the SDD request. So, the vice-chancellor decided to cancel it for the years 2021-22. Another reason is that students do not have time for the preparations as the examinations of the second session of undergraduate courses will commence on June first.

SDD director Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said that they plan to conduct the youth festival in September/October in the next academic year (2022-23). There are 440 colleges with over 4.50 lakh students. More than 2200 students participate in it every year. A college is given the responsibility of the festival. If it is unable, the university administration makes arrnagements on their campus.