Bamu postpones PG exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) postponed the postgraduate traditional and professional courses as syllabus was not completed on time.

It may be noted the university had announced that the March/April 2023 PG traditional and professional courses examinations on April 18 and 24 respectively.

Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavli said that the students of all the PG courses from the departments and affiliated would take their examinations beginning on May 9.

The examinations department on Monday sent letters to the heads of all academic departments and principals of affiliated colleges.

In the letter, it was stated that the examinations that were commencing on April 18 and 25 were deferred as the required number of lectures of PG were not completed in this semester. The reason for not holding required lectures is delay in declaration of result of the different PG courses.

The colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad requested the university to postpone the examination.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gavli said that the department heads and college principals should know that the new date of examinations commencement is May 9 following directives of the vice-chancellor.

She appealed to the departments and colleges to take the necessary steps for the examination arrangement as per the new schedule.