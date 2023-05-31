Bamu puts ban on 393 courses admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) put a ban on the admissions of 393 courses in 372 colleges within its jurisdiction.

The university on Wednesday released a list of 471 colleges with their approved intake capacity and courses for admissions for the academic year 2023-24 so that students and parents can go through the information before taking the admissions.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to reduce the intake of courses in those colleges which lacked full-time approved principals, skilled manpower and basic facilities.

The academic session updated information on all the affiliated colleges. Bamu is collecting all fees online from the colleges to have transparency. The academic audit of colleges is being done. The admission process of four traditional colleges was stopped completely.

Also, 33 professional colleges, including B Ed, B P Ed and Law, were declared ineligible for admission. A fine was imposed on many colleges for irregularities.

80 pc affected

As per the released list, the 471 colleges have 1900 undergraduate and postgraduate courses currently. The university put a complete admission ban on 393 courses in 372 colleges.

The intake capacity of 534 courses was reduced. The admissions to 973 courses will be done with full intake capacity. This indicates that 80 per cent of colleges were affected.

The academic section sent a list to the principals of all the affiliated colleges stating that a provisional list of colleges with NAAC, academic audit, approved staff, facilities and other requirements was released online for the academic year 2023-24. The colleges will have to inform the university in writing with documents up to June 5 if they have any objections or find any shortcomings in the list.

Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the objection or shortcoming submitted after the given deadline would not be accepted. The students and parents were urged to take admissions after verifying courses, intake, colleges and required facilities. “If any student takes admissions without verifying the details, the college and the students will be responsible for this,” it was mentioned in the letter.

