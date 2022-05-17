Bamu sets up committee for admission process; changes in 20/80 pc quota; single registration for sci courses

Aurangabad, May 17:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) set up an 18-members committee for the Centralised Admission Process.

The admission process for the different postgraduate courses is likely to commence in the first week of August. It will complete the admission process within a week

The students will be admitted to the 50 departments city and Osmanabad campuses for the academic year 2022-23. An information brochure and rules and regulations will be prepared by the committee members. The panel was led by Dr Suresh Gaikwad held a meeting recently to discuss the planning for the process.

Changes in 20/80 pc quota admissions

The seats in the departments were divided into two sections. The home university (Bamu) students are given admissions on 80 per seat while 10 per cent are for out of university candidates and the remaining 10 per cent for students of other States.

Till last year, 80 per cents seats were filled in the first phase and 20 per cent in the second phase. The seats remain vacant in the 20 per cent quota, so, the local students cannot be admitted when their admission process is over. This time around, the seats in the 20 per cent quota will be filled in the first phase and if seats remain vacant, they will be added to the home university intake. This will help to fill all the seats in the department.

Policy decision on vacant seats of humanities courses

Every year, seats in many languages (humanities) courses remain vacant. The university plans to take policy decisions for the admissions process for such courses.

Single registration for Sci stream

There are many postgraduate subjects in science faculty in the different departments of the campus. The students used to register separately for each subject. Now, they have to do single registration for the selected subjects.