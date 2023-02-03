India TV to host "Samvad Budget Conclave 2023" to make Union Budget accessible and understandable

India TV, the nation's leading Hindi News Channel, is organizing a daylong "Samvad Budget Conclave 2023" on February 3 in New Delhi. Top ministers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government and senior leaders from the opposition parties will attend the conclave to put forth their views on the Union Budget 2023, presented by Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1.

Top-of-the-line political leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and a team of experts and analysts will provide insights and analysis on the Union Budget. Economists, along with income tax and capital market experts, will analyse the budget threadbare, and contextualize it in comparison with previous budgets, while explaining the broader economic and political parameters that influenced the decisions of the government while preparing the Budget.

The focus of 'Samvad Budget Conclave 2023' will be on the most critical aspects of the Union Budget that directly impact the daily life of the common man, the middle class, women, youths and farmers. The experts will also explain the nitty-gritty behind changes in income tax slabs, reductions in customs duties, public service spending, and key sector allocations. The conclave will provide a platform for financial experts and political analysts to discuss the budget and provide varied perspectives, through informed debate and discussion.

"Our goal is to make the contours of the Union Budget accessible and understandable to the audience, enabling them to make informed decisions and hold the government accountable for its financial decisions," says Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director- India TV. An informed and engaged citizenry is crucial in civil society, and this will surely promote transparency and good governance.

Don't miss the live telecast of 'India TV Samvad Budget 2023' as understanding the budget is of utmost importance because it will impact daily life in multiple ways. Mark your calendars and tune in to India TV on February 3rd, 2023. India TV is the nation's leading Hindi News Channel, delivering reliable and accurate news and analysis to audiences across India and abroad. With a focus on transparency and good governance, India TV is dedicated to empowering the Indian people through insightful knowledge and analysis.

