Honouring India's enormous culinary legacy

New Delhi, Jan 26 As we celebrate the 74th Republic Day, some individuals start their day by watching the flag-hoisting ceremony, while others start slowly, expecting to spend the holiday relaxing. In any case, everyone will be surrounded by the essence of this national event. But, as we all know, no Indian event is complete without authentic Indian cuisine. So, for all foodies out there, why not try these delectable step-by-step recipes from some of the industry's most well-known chefs?

A few iconic recipes have survived over time in Indian manuscripts; these long-lost dishes are the cornerstones of the renowned Indian cuisine that the rest of the world enjoys today.

Anirudh Deshpande, the executive chef at The Westin Goa, carefully selected these recipes to pay homage to these Golden meals and serve them with a modern twist. The Fara Taco with Ahuna Gosht is one of the specialty dishes from the Trendsetter Kitchen of the Westin, Goa.

AHUNA GOSHT FARA

Fara is lentil-filled dumplings that come from Eastern Uttar Pradesh's sun-kissed plains. The dish is typically prepared to commemorate the Harvest Festival and represents happiness and wealth.

While Ahuna Gosht has roots in the prosperous farmlands of Bihar. The meal is a lamb stew cooked in one pot with whole garlic cloves, spices, and the meat's own fat and curd. The Dum Pukht way of cooking, which the Nawabs of Lucknow under the direction of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah have rather mastered, is the main cooking technique used by Ahuna Ghost.

For Ahuna Gosht I Yield: 1 portion

Ingredients:

Mutton curry cut 250gm

Onion Finely Chopped 20gm

Tomato Paste 20gm

Ginger Paste 10gm

Garlic Paste 10gm

Kashmiri Red Chili Powder 2gm

Garam Masala Powder 2gm

Coriander Powder 2gm

Turmeric Powder 1gm

Cumin Powder 2gm

Green Chili Chopped 2gm

Ginger Julienne 1gm

Chat Masala 2gm

Lemon 1gm

Oil 100gm

Salt To Taste

Chopped Coriander to Garnish 10gm

Cinnamon 1gm

Cardamom 1gm

Method:

Heat Oil in a pan and add Cinnamon, Cloves, and Green Cardamom and saute it for half a minute

Add chopped onions and fry this until golden brown, after which you need to add a fresh ginger garlic paste

Add the mutton and cook it till it turns brown and then sprinkle all the spices

Add a fresh tomato puree and adjust the seasoning as per your taste cook for a few minutes and then let it sit for a while whilst it simmers

Once the gravy is of a medium-thick consistency garnish with Chopped Coriander, and grated ginger and put it aside to cool to stuff the fara

For Fara I Yield: 3 portions

Ingredients:

4 cups White Urad Dal

