Bamu starts implementation of CBCS for 44 UG courses 1st time in history

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

First time in its history, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started implementing Choice-Based Credit and System (CBCS) for various 44 undergraduate courses including BA and B Sc. This will help to prepare students for global level completion and colleges to get good grades in NAAC.

Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Dr S S Waykar said that the university already implemented CBCS for postgraduate courses in its departments and affiliated colleges around eight years ago, but the UG courses were conducted as usual. He said Bamu decided to implement the CBCS from the academic year 2022-23 to make the UG courses students-centric. “There will be holistic development of students who will have the flexibility of multi-disciplinary courses selection,” he added.

When contacted, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that the examination of the UG course in the coming session would be conducted on the basis of CBCS. “Earlier, the CBCS was implemented in all the postgraduate courses and some professional UG courses like Engineering. This time around, all the remaining UG courses will have a new marking scheme,” he said

Students of 375 colleges to take exam with new pattern

There are nearly 375 UG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university. The UG students will have to appear for the examination in the coming session with the new system after the syllabus and examination pattern was revised completely. The new system was adopted for the first time for UG courses in the university’s history. It will help colleges to get better grades in NAAC accreditation and prepare students for global-level competition.

Core & elective subjects

The CBCS provides an opportunity for the students to choose courses from the prescribed courses. The subjects for the CBCS are divided into two parts. The first section will have core subjects while the second part is elective subjects. The candidates must select core subjects while they have a choice for elective subjects.

Grade to be allotted instead of marks

The subjects are evaluated on the basis of the grading system, which is considered to be better than the conventional marks system. The students are allotted grades between O to D on the basis of their performance at the end of each semester. The highest grade is O (Outstanding) while the lowest one is D (Pass).