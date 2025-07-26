Bamu starts issuing provisional Ph D admission letters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started issuing provisional admission letters to the Ph D candidates.

A total of 9,166 students took the Ph D Entrance Test (PET) on October 3, 2024 while its result was declared on October 15, 2024. Those who qualified PET and other eligibiltiy test were asked to give presentation before the the Research Recognition Committee (RRC) of the respective subject.

There were 30 marks for the presentatation before the RRC while 70 per cent of the total marks for the privsious examinations like 10th to postgraduate and PET were considered for the final merit list. Over 3,500 students gave presentations on the different subjects.

The selection list was declared and those who were selected were instructed to submit consent letter and other doucments up to June 6. The research centres forwarded the documents to the Ph D section through the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) by June 26.

Talking to his newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the Ph D section started issuing provisional admission letter to the selected candidates.

He said that the provisional leters were being issued as soon the process in the respective subject is completed.

Completion of admission process

Once the candidates received the provisional admission letter, they will have to submit the registration form and first progress report. With this, the admission process will be completed.