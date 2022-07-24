Bamu starts probe against 12 more colleges; 5 placed in ‘no admission’ category

Aurangabad, July 24:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started a probe against 12 more colleges within its jurisdiction to verify infrastructure, basic facilities and approved staff.

The university conducted an investigation of 11 colleges. The probe of five colleges was completed and they were put in the ‘no admission’ category. Bamu launched a probe against 12 more colleges which were issued a notice.

According to sources, an enquiry committee was set up. The panel is led by a pro-vice-chancellor while four faculties deans are its members.

It may be noted that there are 480 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for the academic year 2022-23. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole launched a campaign to improve the quality of education by verifying infrastructure basic facilities and approved staff.

The colleges submit an undertaking at the time of seeking affiliation that they would abide by the norms and provide required facilities. There are 70 colleges are under the scanner.

In the first phase, a probe of 11 colleges was completed. Of them, five were put in the ‘no admission category’ along with imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each. An enquiry 12 more colleges launched recently in the second phase including seven from Aurangabad district.

5 colleges ‘no admission category’

On receiving complaints, VC Dr Pramod Yeole visited Kohinoor College of Khuldabad recently and found a lack of facilities and unapproved staff. After taking action against Kohinoor College, he set up five committees led by Pro-VC and ordered to probe 10 colleges immediately. Each panel probed two colleges, as per the directives of the VC.

The probe of Badnapure College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Rajarshi Shahu College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Pathri), Chishtiya College of Khuldabad and Rajkanwar College (Dhawda-Fardapur) was complete. The hearing of the colleges was conducted last week, allowing college representatives to present their side.

“All the five colleges were barred from admitting students for the academic year 2022-23. Also, a fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on each institute,” the sources said.