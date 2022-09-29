Bamu taking different measures for NEP implementation

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started taking various measures to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 effectively.

Bamu has planned workshops for the principals and coordinators in four districts within its jurisdiction.

In the first phase, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole interacted with the principals of the district last week.

In the second phase, a workshop will be hosted at KSK College in Beed on September 30 for principals, the chief of the internal quality assurance cell and computer experts of each college.

The second workshop will be organised at Ramkrishna Paramhansa College, Osmanabad, between 10 am to 6 pm on October 1. VC Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate the workshops.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amritkar, and Dr Chetna Sonkamble will guide the participants. Principals Dr Shivanand Kshirsagar and Dr Jaisinghsrao Deshmukh will grace the events.

Deputy registrar of Academic Department I R Manza appealed to the colleges to send their principals and two teachers for the workshop. Meanwhile, the workshops for Aurangabad and Jalna districts' coordinators will be conducted next month.