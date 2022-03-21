Bamu teachers, employees to get 3 local holidays

Aurangabad, March 21:

The teachers, officers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will get three local holidays sanctioned by the divisional commissioner this year.

The divisional commissioner sanctioned three local holidays for the festival. The names of the festival and their holiday dates are as follows;

Sant Eknath Maharaj Kalashtami-Paithan (March 25), Anant Chaturdashi (September 9) and Zarizari Baksh Urs-Khuldabad (October 4).

Bamu registrar appealed to administrative and academic heads to take note of it.