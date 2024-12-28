Bamu team emerges gen championship winner in CYF

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) emerged general championship winner in the Central Youth Festival (CYF) held in the university campus on Saturday.

Bamu had won the general championship in 2018 last time while the Deogiri College team was the consecutive general championship winner from 2019 to 2023.

This time around, the young artists of 293 colleges from four districts participated in 36 competitions in six categories of the four-day CYF which was inaugurated on December 25. The prize distribution ceremony was held at the Srujanrang stage on the concluding day today.

The CYF concluded today in the presence of thousands of artists. Prizes were distributed to the winning teams amid drums, whistles, and applause.

Actors Samir Choughule and Shyam Rajput were the chief guests for the prize distribution ceremony while Vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Dr Gautam Patil were also seated on the dais.

Bamu team from the city campus won the general championship winner by securing 21 prizes in the different categories. Deogiri College team stood runner up. The university team members accepted the prizes prizes amidst the applause, whistles and drum beats. The team also won the Dilip Bade Memorial Rolling Trophy for receiving the highest prizes in all seven art forms in the fine arts category. The Bamu team from the Dharashiv Sub-campus also won an excellent team trophy in the drama group and the Jagannathrao Nadapude Shield with 8 prizes.

Category-wise excellent team

A total three winners (first,second and third) were declared from the each competition. Dr Samadhan Ingle and Dr Kishore Shirsath conducted the proceedings of the prize distribution ceremony while Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the overall valedictory function. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted by Dr. Samadhan Ingle and Dr Kishore Shirsath.

There were 36 competitions in six categories. One team was judged as excellent from each category. They are as follows;

--Fine Arts Category: Bamu team (city campus)

--Literary Category: Balbhim College (Beed)

--Folk Art: Deogiri College

--Music-Deogiri College

--Dance-Vivekanand Arts Sardar Dalipsingh Commerce and Science College

--Drama-Bamu (sub-centre, Dharashiv)

Winners of trophies

--Excellent Rural Team - Shivaji College (Kannad)

--Jagannathrao Nadapude Drama Rolling Trophy: Bamu team (Sub-campus Dharashiv)

--Dr Dilip Bade Fine Arts Rolling Trophy: Bamu City campus

--Dr Sanjay Navale Folk Arts Trophy- Deogiri College

Winners of Shobhayatra

The top three winners of Shobhayatra, a procession taken out before the inaugural ceremony of the youth festival were also presented prizes. Their names are as follows;

--First prize: Rajarshi Shahu College (Pathri)

--Second prize: Shrikrishna College (Gunjoti, Omerga)

--Vasantrao Naik College (Shirur Kasar, Beed).