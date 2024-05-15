Bamu to conduct admissions through ‘Samarth portal’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the postgraduate courses admission process through ‘Samarth Portal.’

The university will use a separate portal for admission for the first time. There are 55 PG courses in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus.

The admissions will be given on the basis of the common entrance test (CET) for the academic year 2024-25. The online registration for the CET has already begun while its last date is May 25. The CET will be held from June 3 to 14.

Admission Process Committee was formed under the guidance of vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. The Univerity Network and Information Centre (UNIC) of Bamu will implement the admission process online through programmers.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, admission committee president Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, deputy registrar of PG Department I R Manza along with other members are making efforts for the admissions. Samarth Portal was launched by the union Education Ministry in 2019. Currently, many central and State universities are using the portal for the admissions process.

Box

The name of PG courses include MSc in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science and Information Technology, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Nanotechnology, Forensic Science, Chemical Technology, M Com and, MTA, MA in English, Sanskrit, Economics, Psychology, Sociology, History, Geography, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Archaeology, Life Log Learning Extension and Women Studies, M Lib, M A Dramatics and MSW.