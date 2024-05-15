Bamu to hold convocation ceremony on June 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University approved the decision to hold the 64th convocation ceremony on June 13.

The meeting of the MC members was organised on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari chaired it. They also approved the Self Study Report (SSR) to be submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for the next cycle of accreditation. A total of 18 members were present.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais gave June 13 as the date for the next convocation ceremony. The members discussed the names of chief guests to be invited to the event. They approved a resolution giving full powers to VC Dr Fulari to make a decision about the chief guest. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar were also present.

The degrees will be conferred on those students who have passed the examination in the March-April 2023 and October-November 2023 sessions. Also, Ph D researchers who received notification by May 31 will get the degree in the ceremony.

The last convocation function was conducted on June 27, 2023, during the tenure of VC Dr Pramod Yeole. Ramesh Bais and the secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal were the chief guest.