April 12, 2022

Bamu to hold various progs for Ambedkar Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 12:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise different programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A special lecture will be conducted at the university auditorium at 11 am, on April 14. Dr Sukumar from the University of Delhi will deliver the special lecture. Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over the ceremony. A procession will be taken out from the university gate to the auditorium at 8 am on Thursday. A ‘Bhim Geet’ programme will be held on eve of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Registrar Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi and director of students development department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar appealed to all department heads, teachers, officers, employees and students to attend the programme.

